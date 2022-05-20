Steelers Sign Third-Round DE DeMarvin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they’ve signed third-round DE DeMarvin Leal to a rookie contract.

The Steelers have now signed all but two of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kenny Pickett QB 2 George Pickens WR Signed 3 DeMarvin Leal DE Signed 4 Calvin Austin WR 6 Connor Heyward FB Signed 7 Mark Robinson LB Signed 7 Chris Oladokun QB Signed

Leal, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Jets DE John Franklin-Myers.

During his three-year college career, Leal appeared in 35 games and made 29 starts, recording 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass defenses, and one interception.