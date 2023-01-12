Steelers Sign Three More To Futures Deals Including RB Anthony McFarland

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed RB Anthony McFarland to a futures contract, along with OLB Chapelle Russell and DL Renell Wren.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

The full list of Steelers futures signings now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DB Duke Dawson G William Dunkle LB Emeke Egbule RB Jason Huntley C Ryan McCollum DB Scott Nelson RB Master Teague WR Cody White TE Rodney Williams WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Madre Harper DB Kenny Robinson DB Chris Wilcox RB Anthony McFarland DL Renell Wren OLB Chapelle Russell

McFarland, 24, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus.

In 2021, McFarland appeared in two games for the Steelers, rushing three times for three total yards.