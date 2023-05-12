Steelers Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed fourth-round LB Nick Herbig and seventh-round OL Spencer Anderson to their rookie contracts.
We have signed LB Nick Herbig and OL Spencer Anderson. @BordasLaw
📝: https://t.co/k6jkXhVoMG pic.twitter.com/qUmVFCNVb3
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023
Pittsburgh has now signed four of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|2
|32
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|2
|49
|Keeanu Benton
|NT
|3
|93
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Signed
|4
|132
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Signed
|7
|241
|Cory Trice
|CB
|Signed
|7
|251
|Spencer Anderson
|G
|Signed
Herbig, 21, is a former three-year starter at Wisconsin and earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
during his college career, Herbig appeared in 31 games and made 30 starts, recording 137 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!