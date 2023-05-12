Steelers Sign Two More Draft Picks

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed fourth-round LB Nick Herbig and seventh-round OL Spencer Anderson to their rookie contracts. 

Pittsburgh has now signed four of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 14 Broderick Jones OT  
2 32 Joey Porter Jr. CB  
2 49 Keeanu Benton NT  
3 93 Darnell Washington TE Signed
4 132 Nick Herbig LB  Signed
7 241 Cory Trice CB Signed
7 251 Spencer Anderson G Signed

 

Herbig, 21, is a former three-year starter at Wisconsin and earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior. 

during his college career, Herbig appeared in 31 games and made 30 starts, recording 137 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply