Steelers Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed fourth-round LB Nick Herbig and seventh-round OL Spencer Anderson to their rookie contracts.

We have signed LB Nick Herbig and OL Spencer Anderson. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/k6jkXhVoMG pic.twitter.com/qUmVFCNVb3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

Pittsburgh has now signed four of their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Broderick Jones OT 2 32 Joey Porter Jr. CB 2 49 Keeanu Benton NT 3 93 Darnell Washington TE Signed 4 132 Nick Herbig LB Signed 7 241 Cory Trice CB Signed 7 251 Spencer Anderson G Signed

Herbig, 21, is a former three-year starter at Wisconsin and earned Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

during his college career, Herbig appeared in 31 games and made 30 starts, recording 137 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass defenses.