Steelers Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Steelers announced Tuesday they have signed fourth-round OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson to their rookie contracts.
Those two signings bring the Steelers up to six of their nine-player 2021 draft class under contract.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Najee Harris
|RB
|2
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|3
|Kendrick Green
|C
|4
|Dan Moore Jr
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|DL
|Signed
|6
|Quincy Roche
|DE
|Signed
|7
|Tre Norwood
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Pressley Harvin
|P
|Signed
Moore, 22, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,177,904 that includes a $697,904 signing bonus.
During his college career, Moore made 37 starts, including 36 at left tackle. He was named second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2020.
Johnson, 22, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,979,345 including a $499,345 signing bonus.
During his college career, Johnson recorded 210 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and five pass defenses in 47 games.
