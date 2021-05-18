Steelers Sign Two More Draft Picks

The Steelers announced Tuesday they have signed fourth-round OT Dan Moore and LB Buddy Johnson to their rookie contracts.

We have signed OT Dan Moore Jr. & LB Buddy Johnson. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/hj95TxsBe2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2021

Those two signings bring the Steelers up to six of their nine-player 2021 draft class under contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Najee Harris RB 2 Pat Freiermuth TE 3 Kendrick Green C 4 Dan Moore Jr OT Signed 4 Buddy Johnson LB Signed 5 Isaiahh Loudermilk DL Signed 6 Quincy Roche DE Signed 7 Tre Norwood CB Signed 7 Pressley Harvin P Signed

Moore, 22, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $4,177,904 that includes a $697,904 signing bonus.

During his college career, Moore made 37 starts, including 36 at left tackle. He was named second-team All-SEC as a senior in 2020.

Johnson, 22, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. He is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,979,345 including a $499,345 signing bonus.

During his college career, Johnson recorded 210 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception and five pass defenses in 47 games.