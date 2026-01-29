Steelers Sign WR A.T. Perry To Futures Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR A.T. Perry to a reserve/future contract.

Perry, 26, was a sixth-round pick to the Saints in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest. He was in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract with a base salary of $915k for 2024.

New Orleans cut him loose in October 2024 and he quickly caught on to the Broncos’ practice squad. Denver re-signed Perry to a futures deal last offseason and kept him on the practice squad for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Perry appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 12 of 18 targets for 246 yards (20.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.