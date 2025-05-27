Steelers Sign WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed WR Montana Lemonious-Craig to the roster. 

He’s an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona. 

Lemonious-Craig, 22, started his college career at Colorado before transferring to Arizona for his final two seasons. 

During his five-year college career, Lemonious-Craig recorded 79 receptions for 965 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 career games. 

