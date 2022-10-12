Steelers Signed CB Duke Dawson To Practice Squad, Released RB Jason Huntley

According to Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have signed CB Duke Dawson to their practice squad and released RB Jason Huntley in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list of Steelers’ practice squad players:

RB Anthony McFarland

WR Cody White

OL William Dunkle

OL John Leglue

DL Carlos Davis

LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured)

DB Elijah Riley

LB Chapelle Russell

DT Renell Wren

DB Josh Jackson

WR Rod Williams

CB Quincy Wilson

DB Mark Gilbert

C Ryan McCollum

DB Scott Nelson

LB David Anenih

CB Duke Dawson

Dawson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018 after New England traded up with the Buccaneers. The Patriots traded Dawson to the Broncos in 2020 for a sixth-round pick.

Dawson was in the last year of a four-year, $2,734,056 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,127,028 this season when Denver elected to cut him loose late last season and sign him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Dawson appeared in 12 games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions for the Broncos.