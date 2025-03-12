Steelers Signing CB Brandin Echols

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing former Jets CB Brandin Echols to a contract on Wednesday.

Echols, 27, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s just finished a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Echols appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.