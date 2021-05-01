Steelers Signing CB DeMarkus Acy

The Steelers are signing CB DeMarkus Acy to a contract following the NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Diamonds.

Acy, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri and signed a three-year rookie contract with the 49ers. Unfortunately, San Francisco waived him during training camp and it took until October for him to sign on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle eventually released Acy from the unit in December. He signed a futures contract with Washington this past January but was waived by the team in April.

During his college career at Missouri, Acy appeared in 38 games and recorded 77 tackles, no sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery, and 20 passes defended.