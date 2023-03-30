Steelers Signing DB Keanu Neal To Two-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing DB Keanu Neal to a two-year deal, according to his agency.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Keanu_Neal on agreeing to terms on a new 2 year contract to join @steelers pic.twitter.com/35BDtALrRt
— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 30, 2023
Neal, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.
Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal last year.
In 2022, Neal appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 63 tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, four pass defenses.
