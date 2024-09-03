Steelers Signing DL Cameron Heyward To Three-Year, $45 Million Contract

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers are signing veteran DL Cameron Heyward to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed.

Fowler adds that Heyward had $16 million left on the final year of his previous deal and is now under contract through 2026 Heyward’s signing bonus on the deal is nearly $15 million.

Heyward returned to OTAs in Pittsburgh after skipping the past few weeks in pursuit of a new contract. He added he wants to play for three more seasons and it now appears he will retire as a member of the Steelers.

Heyward, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

In 2023, Heyward appeared in and started 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 33 total tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Heyward as the news is available.