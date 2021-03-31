Steelers Signing Former Eastern Michigan WR Matthew Sexton

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are signing former Eastern Michigan WR Matthew Sexton to a contract.

Sexton went undrafted last year but caught the attention of Pittsburgh scouts when he ran a 40-yard dash in the low 4.3s at Michigan State’s pro day last week.

Pelissero adds the Bills and Patriots also showed interest in Sexton with workouts.

Sexton, 5-9 and 176 pounds, went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2020. He had a tryout with the Patriots in August but went unsigned.

He spent some time in the Spring League as well.

During his four-year college career, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. He also recorded six carries for 23 yards, added 26 total tackles, a forced fumble and three blocked punts on special teams and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as a senior.