Steelers Signing Former Eastern Michigan WR Matthew Sexton

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are signing former Eastern Michigan WR Matthew Sexton to a contract. 

Steelers Helmet

Sexton went undrafted last year but caught the attention of Pittsburgh scouts when he ran a 40-yard dash in the low 4.3s at Michigan State’s pro day last week. 

Pelissero adds the Bills and Patriots also showed interest in Sexton with workouts. 

Sexton, 5-9 and 176 pounds, went undrafted out of Eastern Michigan in 2020. He had a tryout with the Patriots in August but went unsigned. 

He spent some time in the Spring League as well. 

During his four-year college career, Sexton caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns in 43 career games. He also recorded six carries for 23 yards, added 26 total tackles, a forced fumble and three blocked punts on special teams and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown as a senior. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments