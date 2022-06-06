Steelers Signing Fourth-Round WR Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that they have signed WR Calvin Austin III to his rookie contract.

We have signed WR Calvin Austin III. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 6, 2022

Austin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers out of Memphis. He was twice named First Team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

During his four years with the Tigers, Austin appeared in 36 games, catching 156 passes for 2,541 yards and 22 touchdowns. He rushed eight times for 169 yards and three touchdowns and also had 29 punt returns for 323 yards and two touchdowns.