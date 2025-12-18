Steelers Signing LB Jeremiah Moon Off Panthers’ PS

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Steelers are signing LB Jeremiah Moon to the 53-man roster off the Panthers’ practice squad.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement and announced the corresponding move of waiving DT Brodric Martin-Rhodes.

Moon, 27, wound up going undrafted back in 2022 out of Florida. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived and later signed to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

From there, Moon returned to the Ravens on a futures contract and was on and off the roster before being waived in January 2024. Pittsburgh claimed him off waivers a month later.

The Steelers waived Moon with an injury designation in July after re-signing him before the 2025 season. He then caught on with Carolina’s practice squad in October.

In 2025, Moon has appeared in one game for the Panthers.