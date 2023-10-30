Steelers Signing LB Mykal Walker To PS, Releasing LB Caleb Johnson

Per the wire, the Steelers signed LB Mykal Walker to their practice squad on Monday and released LB Caleb Johnson from the unit.
The following list is an updated look at the Steelers’ practice squad:
- DT Jonathan Marshall
- DE David Perales
- DB Trenton Thompson
- T Kellen Diesch
- G Joey Fisher
- RB Qadree Ollison
- DB Tariq Carpenter
- C Ryan McCollum
- DB Luq Barcoo
- WR Duece Watts
- WR Denzel Mims
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- FB Jack Colletto
- LB Kyron Johnson
- LB Mykal Walker
- TE Scotty Washington
Walker, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State.
The team recently opted to waive him to sign LB Frank Ginda, and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.
In 2022, Walker appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and made 12 starts, recording 107 tackles, one sack, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.
