Steelers Signing LB Mykal Walker To PS, Releasing LB Caleb Johnson

Per the wire, the Steelers signed LB Mykal Walker to their practice squad on Monday and released LB Caleb Johnson from the unit.

The following list is an updated look at the Steelers’ practice squad:

DT Jonathan Marshall

DE David Perales

DB Trenton Thompson

T Kellen Diesch

G Joey Fisher

RB Qadree Ollison

DB Tariq Carpenter

C Ryan McCollum

DB Luq Barcoo

WR Duece Watts

WR Denzel Mims

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

FB Jack Colletto

LB Kyron Johnson

LB Mykal Walker

TE Scotty Washington

Walker, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State.

The team recently opted to waive him to sign LB Frank Ginda, and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Walker appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and made 12 starts, recording 107 tackles, one sack, six pass deflections, and two interceptions.