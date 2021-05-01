Steelers Signing Michigan State CB Shakur Brown

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing Michigan State CB Shakur Brown as an undrafted free agent.
Brown, 22, is a two-year starter at Michigan State and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season.
During his three-year college career, Brown recorded 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, nine pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!