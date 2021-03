Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Steelers are signing OL Joe Haeg to a contract on Saturday.

Haeg, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2016 out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $2.582 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Buccaneers opted to sign Haeg to a one-year contract last year.

In 2020, Haeg appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers, making three starts for them.