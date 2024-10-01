Steelers Signing OL Max Scharping Off Commanders PS

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are signing OL Max Scharping to their active roster from the Commanders practice squad.

Scharping gives Pittsburgh some much-needed veteran depth on the interior of their offensive line after yet another significant injury this past week.

Scharping, 28, was drafted by the Texans in the second round out of Northern Illinois in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5 million rookie deal that included $2.9 million guaranteed when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bengals and finished out the remainder of his deal. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

Scharping played out his deal with Cincinnati and signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2024. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason and landed with Washington.

In 2023, Scharping appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals with no starts.