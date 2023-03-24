Steelers Signing OT Le’Raven Clark

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are signing former Titans OT Le’Raven Clark to a contract on Friday.

Clark, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

The Eagles signed Clark to a contract this past May 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. Philadelphia re-signed him to a one-year contract the following offseason, but re-signed him to the practice squad following the preseason, once again. The Titans signed Clark off the Eagles’ practice squad in Septemeber of last year.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 13 games for the Titans and started twice.