Steelers Signing RB Trey Edmunds & T Chaz Green To Futures Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Chaz Green to reserve/futures contracts for the 2022 NFL season.

We have signed RB Trey Edmunds & OT Chaz Green to Reserve/Future contracts. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 21, 2022

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Edmunds, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in 2017 and managed to make the 53-man roster. He is in the second year of his Signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract when the Saints waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Edmunds signed on with the Steelers and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2021, Edmunds appeared in two games for the Steelers and recorded no statistics.