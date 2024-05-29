Steelers Signing TE Izaiah Gathings

According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are signing TE Izaiah Gathings to a contract on Wednesday.

Gathings, 23, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in May of last year. He was cut by New York during training camp and caught on with the Chiefs.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts as a rookie and signed to their practice squad in December. The Chiefs re-signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose earlier this month.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.