Steelers Signing TE Pat Freiermuth To Four-Year, $48.4M Extension

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers and TE Pat Freiermuth have agreed to terms on a four-year, $48.4 million extension on Friday.

Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler reported Pittsburgh would like to sign Freiermuth to an extension before the start of the regular season.

Ray Fittipaldo also said earlier this week that Freiermuth was the next priority for the Steelers after getting an extension done for DL Cameron Heyward.

Pittsburgh has an organizational policy of not negotiating new contracts during the season, so getting a deal done ahead of Sunday was imperative.

Freiermuth, 25, was selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft by the Steelers out of Penn State.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus and is currently in the final year of that deal.

In 2023, Freiermuth appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and caught 32 of his 47 targets for 308 yards and two touchdowns.