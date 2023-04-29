Steelers Signing UDFA Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan

Tom Pelissero reports that the Steelers are signing Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Morgan, 24, was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

During his college career at Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons and threw for 9,554 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes

We will have more on the Steelers and their undrafted free agent signings as it becomes available.