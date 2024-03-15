Steelers Signing WR Van Jefferson

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers are signing WR Van Jefferson to a one-year contract on Friday.

Jefferson played for new Steelers OC Arthur Smith in Atlanta last year.

Jefferson, 27, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Falcons last year at the deadline.

Jefferson played out the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and was testing the open market an an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Van Jefferson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and Falcons and caught 20 passes for 209 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.