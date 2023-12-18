Steelers Starting Mason Rudolph In Week 16

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin told reporters on Monday that Mason Rudolph will take over as the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 16 game against the Bengals.

Mitch Trubisky has struggled in his two starts for the team and was benched late into the game for Rudolph, so this isn’t a huge surprise.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in two games for the Steelers and made one start. He completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards (60.3 completion percentage), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 53 yards.