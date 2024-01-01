Steelers Starting Mason Rudolph In Week 18 Ahead Of Kenny Pickett

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin announced QB Mason Rudolph will remain the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh in Week 18 against the Ravens, despite QB Kenny Pickett being healthy enough to play.

“I think Kenny’s availability is less in question this week. That being said, we’re going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph’s hands,” Tomlin said via Brooke Pryor.

With Rudolph under center, the Steelers have won two straight, cementing another winning season for Tomlin and keeping their playoff hopes alive entering the final week of the season.

While the Steelers need some help, they can lock up a wildcard berth by beating the Ravens who will likely be resting some starters since they’ve already clinched the No. 1 seed.

Pickett is likely still recovering from ankle surgery a few weeks ago even if he’s healthy enough to play, but it’s clear Tomlin thinks Rudolph has the hot hand and he’s willing to ride it as far as Rudolph can take them.

Rudolph, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers this past May.

In 2023, Rudolph has appeared in three games for the Steelers and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 567 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in and started 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Steelers quarterback situation as the news is available.