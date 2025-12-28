Steelers TE Darnell Washington Suffered Broken Arm

Per Ian Rapoport, Steelers TE Darnell Washington suffered a broken arm in the team’s loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Washington will likely miss the final game of the season and the playoffs as well, depending on the severity of the injury.

Washington, 24, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was selected by the Steelers in the third round that year, with NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Darren Fells.

Washington signed a four-year, $5,353,910 rookie contract that included a $893,753 signing bonus. During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and caught 31 passes for 364 yards and one touchdown.