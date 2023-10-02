Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss Two Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against the Texans on Sunday, according to Jordan Schultz.
Freiermuth, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Steelers. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus.
In 2023, Freiermuth has appeared in all four games for the Steelers. He’s caught eight of his 13 targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
