Steelers Tender ERFA LB Robert Spillane

Brooke Pryor reports that the Steelers have tendered exclusive rights free agent LB Robert Spillane.

Spillane, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad. Tennessee promoted him to the active roster after a month but was waived a few weeks later.

The Steelers later signed him to a futures deal and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of training camp. Pittsburgh eventually promoted him to the active roster.

In 2020, Spillane appeared in 12 games and recorded 45 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, four pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.