Steelers To Interview Louis Riddick For GM Vacancy

Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN commentator and former Eagles Director of Pro Personnel Louis Riddick for their vacant GM position.

Riddick, 51, finished his playing career in 2001 and later took a job with Washington as a pro scout. He worked his way up to director of pro personnel before joining the Eagles as a pro scout in 2008.

Riddick once again managed to work his way up to director of pro personnel in Philadelphia before he was relieved of his duties in 2013. He has spent the past several years working as an ESPN analyst.

The 49ers interviewed Riddick for their GM vacancy before they hired Kyle Shanahan and paired him with John Lynch. Riddick was also connected to the Chiefs’ GM job and later interviewed for the Giants’ GM job that ultimately went to Dave Gettleman.

We’ll have more regarding the Steelers’ GM search as the news is available.