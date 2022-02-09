Steelers To Interview Packers Exec John Wojciechowski For GM

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers plan to interview Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski.
Here is a full list of candidates the Steelers have interviewed for GM so far:
- Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)
- ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)
- Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)
- Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)
Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)
- Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)
- Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)
- Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski
Wojciechowski previously served as a college scout for both the Jaguars and the Cowboys before joining the Packers in 2012 in the same capacity.
He also previously worked for the Steelers as a player personnel assistant from 1996 to 1997.
We will have more news on the Steelers GM search as it becomes available.
