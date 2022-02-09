Steelers To Interview Packers Exec John Wojciechowski For GM

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Steelers plan to interview Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski.

Here is a full list of candidates the Steelers have interviewed for GM so far:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN’s Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt. (Interviewed)

Colts executive Ed Dobbs (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts executive (Interviewed) Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski

Wojciechowski previously served as a college scout for both the Jaguars and the Cowboys before joining the Packers in 2012 in the same capacity.

He also previously worked for the Steelers as a player personnel assistant from 1996 to 1997.

We will have more news on the Steelers GM search as it becomes available.