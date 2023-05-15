Steelers To Re-Sign QB Mason Rudolph

Andrew Fillipponi reports that the Steelers are planning to re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to an undisclosed contract.

This is an interesting move for the Steelers, considering that they still have Mitch Trubisky behind Kenny Pickett.

Rudolph will serve as the Steelers’ No. 3 quarterback this summer.

Rudolph, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph was been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Rudolph appeared in two games for the Steelers and made one start. He completed 35-58 passes for 277 yards (60.3 completion percentage), one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed five times for 53 yards.