Steelers Trying Out 25 Players Including RB Trey Sermon During Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they will have 25 players taking part in their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis including veteran RB Trey Sermon.

The full list includes:

Slippery Rock DB Eddie Faulkner New Hampshire QB Seth Morgan Arkansas S Jayden Johnson Pittsburgh S PJ O’Brien Alabama State CB Mikey Victor North Texas CB Ridge Texada William & Mary WR Hollis Mathis Arizona WR Montana Lemonious-Craig Ohio State RB Trey Sermon (Veteran) James Madison WR Omarion Dollison Pittsburgh LB Nate Matlack Notre Dame RB Max Hurleman Mississippi P Fraser Masin Rhode Island LS Donato Crisanti Rhode Island TE Tommy Smith Keiser LB Bam Brima South Carolina LB Debo Williams Michigan State LS Taybor Pepper (Veteran) Hawaii OT Illm Manning San Diego State C Keith Ismael (Veteran) Texas LB Morice Blackwell Jr. Middlebury G Thomas Perry Central Michigan C Dom Serapiglia Prairie View A&M DL Fred Stokes Jr. Lindenwood OT Gareth Warren

Sermon, 26, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was later added to the team’s active roster.

The Colts brought Sermon back on a one-year contract last year.

In 2024, Sermon appeared in 17 games for the Colts and made three starts for them while rushing for 159 yards on 56 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns.