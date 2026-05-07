Aaron Rodgers Likely To Play For Steelers In 2026

Update:

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports QB Aaron Rodgers is likely to play for the Steelers in 2026. Rapoport mentions Rodgers is visiting Pittsburgh this weekend, and although a deal is not done yet, Rapoport says “these are steps toward that end.”

Per 93.7 The Fan, free agent QB Aaron Rodgers is visiting Pittsburgh this weekend with the expectation of him signing.

According to Mark Kaboly, Rodgers hasn’t informed the Steelers that he plans on visiting this weekend. Kaboly mentions there’s still some things both sides need to work through, but “there is a belief that it will happen… eventually.”

The Steelers used the rare UFA right-of-first-refusal tender on Rodgers to help their compensatory pick formula in the even Rodgers decides to play elsewhere. Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney has continued to say they expect a decision soon, though he felt this would have been over before the draft.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.