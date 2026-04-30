Steelers Owner Says UFA Tender Protects Team If Aaron Rodgers Signs Elsewhere

The Steelers used the rare unrestricted free agent right-of-first-refusal tender on QB Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, as the veteran remains undecided about his status for 2026.

Many began speculating that Rodgers might want to play elsewhere since Pittsburgh used this tender. Overall, it gives the Steelers the right to match an offer sheet Rodgers might sign and would help in the compensatory pick formula if he signs elsewhere, while giving Rodgers a 10 percent raise on the tender.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II specifically mentioned the potential compensatory pick relief should the veteran leave, but expressed his belief that they don’t expect Rodgers to play somewhere else. He called the tender “not a real big deal,” and said they were just doing it in case of an unlikely outcome.

“The main thing that the tender gives us is potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team,” Rooney II said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “We don’t expect that, but by the same token, you never know. And it’s just something that we had an opportunity to protect if needed.”

“… And so not a real big deal, but just something that if in the unlikely event that he goes somewhere else, we are eligible for a comp pick in that situation.”

Rooney again said they remain in consistent contact with the 42-year-old. He admitted he thought this would have been resolved by now, but is still adamant they will have an answer in the next few weeks.

“We’ve been in contact with Aaron on a regular basis. He’s been keeping us up to date on his plans. And even though I thought it probably would have been concluded by now, I think we will come to a conclusion here in the next few weeks.”

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.