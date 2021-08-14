Steelers Waive DE Calvin Taylor From IR With Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially waived DE Calvin Taylor from injured reserve with a settlement on Saturday.

Taylor, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Steelers, but was unfortunately waived coming out of training camp.

Taylor spent the season on the Steelers’ practice squad and returned to Pittsburgh on a futures contract this past January. He was recently waived with an injury designation and reverted to the team’s injured reserve list.

During his college career at Kentucky, Taylor recorded 85 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a recovery, and five passes defended over the course of 34 games.