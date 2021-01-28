Steelers Will Bring Back Ben Roethlisberger If They Can Agree To New Contract

According to Mark Kaboly, Steelers owner Art Rooney says that QB Ben Roethlisberger has told the team he wants to come back and play in 2021.

However, Rooney has told Roethlisberger they can’t bring him back at his current salary and the two sides will have to agree to a contract alteration.

“I think we’d like to see Ben back for another year if that can work, but as we’ve said, there’s a lot of work to be done to see if that can happen. There may need to be a decision to be made for that to happen,” Rooney said via Brooke Pryor.

According to Over The Cap, Roethlisberger is set to count $41.25 million against the cap in 2021, which could be close to a quarter of the salary cap if it ends up at the $175 million floor.

Assuming the two sides can work something out, it appears Roethlisberger will be the starter in Pittsburgh for another season.

Roethlisberger, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract last offseason that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger is owed $19 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Roethlisberger appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Roethlisberger’s status for 2021 as the news is available.