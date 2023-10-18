Steelers Work Out Four Defensive Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out four defensive backs on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Keyes, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Chiefs out of Tulane back in 2020. However, he was later waived by the team and claimed by the Colts.

After being released by Indianapolis, Keyes signed with the Patriots practice squad, only to later join the Bears practice squad and sign a futures deal with Chicago. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons before joining the Browns.

Cleveland cut Keyes earlier this season with an injury designation.

In 2021, Keyes appeared in one game with the Bears and four with the Colts, recording one tackle.