According to Aaron Wilson, the Steelers worked out five players on Monday.
The following is the full list of players who worked out for Pittsburgh:
- RB John Lovett
- RB Greg Bell
- RB ZaQuandre White
- RB Stevie Scott
- LS Bradley Robinson
Lovett, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton and later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of training camp.
The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 and was waived with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint in 2022.
In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.
