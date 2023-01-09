Steve Keim Steps Down As Cardinals’ GM

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals GM Steve Keim informed the team that he’s stepping down as general manager to focus on his health.

All indications were that the Cardinals were going to have a new GM in 2023 and with the team firing HC Kliff Kingsbury, they now have a clean slate.

It’s worth mentioning that Arizona could, once again, promote from within for this job, but it at least opens the possibility that they could hire an external candidate for the first time in a long time.

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson are the two internal candidates to watch.

Keim, 50, began working for the Cardinals as a college scout back in 1999. Arizona promoted him to Director of College Scouting in 2006 and later elevated him to Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

After one year as the Cardinals’ VP of player personnel, Keim took over as the team’s GM for the 2013 season. Arizona signed Keim to a four-year extension through the 2022 season back in February of 2017.

During his 10 years as GM, Keim’s teams have produced a record of 80-76-2, which includes three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record.