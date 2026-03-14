Still No Trade Interest In Saints QB Derek Carr

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the Saints still have not received any trade inquiries regarding QB Derek Carr.

Carr announced that he would be open to returning to the NFL to play for a Super Bowl contender.

However, recent reports mentioned that the Saints had not been contacted by teams with interest in a deal for Carr.

Since then, several teams have addressed the quarterback position including the Dolphins, Jets, Vikings and Falcons.

The teams to potentially watch for a quarterback move are the Steelers and Cardinals, as the Raiders are widely expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback.

Carr’s best move from here could be to remain in shape and wait for an injury from a contending team.

An NFL GM seeking QB help told Jason La Canfora the Carr return is more of a media thing, as those around the NFL, and there is no market for the veteran signal caller.

“I think you guys (in the media) are talking more about this than us,” the GM said. “The Saints don’t have a market for him. That’s a really bad contract. He’s going to stay retired.”

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season, and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He was due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

For his career, Carr appeared in 169 total games for the Raiders and Saints for a career record of 77-92. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 41,245 yards to go along with 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr as the news is available.