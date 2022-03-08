‘Strong Belief’ Mitch Trubisky Signs With Giants, Competes For Starting QB Job

A team in the market for quarterback help tells Charles Robinson that they have a “strong belief” free agent QB Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job this summer.

Trubisky has obvious ties to the Giants with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen coming over from the Bills.

Other teams linked to Trubisky in recent weeks including the Commanders, Steelers and Panthers.

Trubisky, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Trubisky appeared in six games for the Bills and completed 75 percent of his passes for 43 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

