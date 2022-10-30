Strong Possibility Bears Franchise Tag LB Roquan Smith This Offseason

According to a report from NFL Media, there is a strong possibility Bears LB Roquan Smith is franchise-tagged this offseason.

The report adds there’s been some trade interest in Smith ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. However, his contract situation makes it less likely a deal comes together now, though not impossible if the value is there.

Smith requested a trade this offseason in the middle of contentious contract talks but the Bears held onto him, and Smith reported after a brief hold in.

Smith, 25, was the eighth-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $18.477 million dollar rookie contract with the Bears that included an $11.517 million dollar signing bonus when the Bears picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith stands to make $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 78 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and three pass deflections.

