Strong Trade Market Developing For Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds With Three Teams

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s a strong trade market developing for Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds and there’s a good chance he’s dealt in the coming days.

Fowler lists the Raiders, Titans and Giants as teams interested in pursuing a big move at linebacker and as teams interested in Edmunds.

Chicago gave Edmunds permission to explore a trade last week. He’s due $15 million in base salary in 2026, none of which is guaranteed, and there’s a strong chance the Bears would have cut him if no trade partner emerged.

Now it seems like they’ll at least get a little something back.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds, which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $15 million in 2026.

In 2025, Edmunds appeared in 13 games and recorded 112 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, four interceptions and nine pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Edmunds as the news is available.