Super Bowl LVI Notes: Joe Burrow, Bengals, Rams, Aaron Donald

Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a terrific rehab process that enabled him to be on the field for Week 1 this season. But it was clear that he was still shaking off the effects of a catastrophic knee injury in November of his rookie season. Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery on Burrow, said it’s clear the second-year passer is a lot more mobile than he was to start the season.

“The thing you saw towards November and December was what everybody had seen at LSU — that he could run,” said Dr. ElAttrache via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “The kid could run and evade people and he was elusive. If you watch him on film and see where he was that first game, you notice he got better and better as the season went on. And his throwing was there, he was throwing the ball well, but he started to do more with difficult pass routes as the season went on. That indicates he’s very confident.”

Burrow’s confidence has been on display as one of his super powers in a breakout season and run to the Super Bowl, and Dr. ElAttrache said it factored into his strong rehab as well. “Confidence comes into play,” he said. “Because someone’s willingness to jam on that leg and really stick their foot in the turf — it takes a mindset.”

Burrow also agrees with that assessment, which was obvious on the field in the AFC title game when he had multiple big third-down conversions on scramble plays.