Takk McKinley Set To Visit With Cardinals

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that free agent EDGE Takk McKinley is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals in a few days.

This comes after the news that McKinley visited with the Cowboys on Saturday.

McKinley is working his way back from a torn Achilles, but is one of the best available pass rushers at this point in the year and it appears as though he could have a new team in the near future.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.