Talks Stagnant Between Colts & G Quenton Nelson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, talks are currently stagnant between the Colts and G Quenton Nelson.

Fowler notes Nelson’s preference was to have an extension sorted before training camp. Discussions still haven’t intensified, although he notes that could change before Week 1.

Nelson is in a decent place to play out his deal, due $18 million in cash this year and slated to make well over $25 million on the franchise tag if the Colts elect to use it to retain him in 2027.

Nelson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Colts out of Notre Dame in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million rookie contract that included a $15.543 million signing bonus when the Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option, worth $13.8 million in 2022.

Nelson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a four-year, $80 million extension, breaking the record for a guard at the time.

In 2025, Nelson appeared in all 17 games for the Colts with 17 starts at guard. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 4 guard out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Nelson as the news is available.