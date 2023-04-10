TCU WR Quentin Johnston Had Top 30 Visit With Titans

According to Ian Rapoport, TCU WR Quentin Johnston is on a top 30 visit with the Titans today.

Johnston has been a busy bee so far during the draft process, with a visit schedule that’s included more than seven teams.

Johnston is one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft and is vying to be a first-round pick at the end of the month.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Johnston, 21, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 34 player and No. 5 receiver. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Alshon Jeffery.

Over the course of his three-year career at TCU, Johnston has totaled 2,190 yards on 115 catches (18.8 YPC) to go along with 14 career receiving touchdowns. He’s also added an additional two touchdowns on the ground to go along with eight yards rushing.