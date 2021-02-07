Teams Have Called Jets About Sam Darnold

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have fielded trade calls from interested teams regarding QB Sam Darnold.

Schefter says the Jets have not yet decided what to do regarding Darnold but they have not turned away any calls to discuss a deal.

They’re considering using the No. 2 pick on a quarterback to replace Darnold or using the compensation they receive in a deal to go after another signal-caller, per Schefter.

He believes teams that were interested in trading for Matthew Stafford, including the Colts, Washington, Panthers, 49ers, Bears and others, will be in the market for Darnold should the Jets make him available.

Jets GM Joe Douglas was previously thought to be more likely to keep Darnold and auction off the No. 2 pick for a possible treasure trove of assets.

However, teams seem more willing to make major moves at the quarterback position this offseason and Douglas could join the party.

Darnold, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $30,370,490 contract with the Jets that included a $20,167,628 signing bonus.

The contract will also include a fifth-year option for the Jets to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Darnold has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,767 yards, six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Darnold and the Jets as the news is available.