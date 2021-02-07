Teams Inquired About Trade For Russell Wilson, Seahawks Have No Interest In Moving Him

Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that a couple of teams contacted the Seahawks to inquire about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson.

However, the reporters say there’s “no chance” of the Seahawks trading Wilson away.

It’s worth mentioning that Wilson’s contract includes a no-trade clause so even if the Seahawks were willing to listen to offers for him, he would be able to control the situation from there.

Either way, Seattle has made it clear that they plan to build around Wilson and just brought in a new offensive coordinator hopefully maximize Wilson’s ability moving forward.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.